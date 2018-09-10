Presidential election: Gavin Duffy secures second nomination; Gemma O'Doherty pulls out of meeting

Latest: Carlow County Council has endorsed Gavin Duffy as their preferred Presidential candidate.

Nomination tallies so far: Sean Gallagher: 3

Gavin Duffy: 2

Joan Freeman: 1

Meanwhile, another Presidential hopeful Gemma O'Doherty has pulled out of a scheduled appearance at a meeting of Fingal County Council this afternoon.

Ms O'Doherty, who is seeking a Presidential nomination, was due to face questions from Jimmy Guerin, brother of murdered journalist Veronica.

Breaking: Gemma O'Doherty pulls out of scheduled appearance at @Fingalcoco less than 1 hour before she was due to address members #iestaff ..She was due to face questions from Jimmy Guerin, brother of murdered reporter Veronica — McConnellDaniel (@McConnellDaniel) September 10, 2018

Last week, Ms O'Doherty claimed that there was State collusion in the murder of Veronica Guerin. Mr Guerin said that her remarks were "hurtful, offensive and disgusting" and that she is "going nowhere" in her bid to becoming President.

Today at the special meeting of Fingal County Council, he said that "there was no conspiracy and I would ask she would let my sister rest in peace."

Earlier today, Ms O'Doherty addressed Monaghan County Council.

Update: 1.30pm: 'Cautiously optimistic' Sean Gallagher receives third nomination from County Council

Sean Gallagher has taken a significant step towards becoming a candidate for the Presidential election with an endorsement from Leitrim County Council.

The former Dragons' Den star has now received the backing of Leitrim, Roscommon and Mayo County Councils this afternoon.

He just needs one more to get on the ballot paper.

Seán Gallagher addressing Westmeath County Council . Pic: Kinlan Photography

Fellow businessman Gavin Duffy has one and Senator Joan Freeman also has one.

Gallagher says he's hopeful the support of councillors will get him into the race for the Áras.

"From the support and encouragement I'm getting from councils and councillors across the country, I'm optimistic that we'll get the support of the four councils to allow me [to run] as a former candidate," he said.

"Once I've secured that, then I'll look forward to the campaign.

"In all things, one can never be presumptuous, but I am cautiously optimistic."

Earlier: Sean Gallagher receives second nomination from local authority

Former Dragons' Den star Sean Gallagher has now received the backing of two County Councils in his bid to become a Presidential candidate.

Mr Gallagher received his first two endorsements in the past few hours with Roscommon and Mayo County Councils giving him the nod.

At a meeting of Mayo County Council, 12 councillors voted in favour of Mr Gallagher while 10 voted against him.

10 councillors voted for the businessman at a meeting of Roscommon County Council this morning, while Joan Freeman and Gemma O'Doherty received three and two votes respectively.

Mr Gallagher joins Gavin Duffy and Joan Freeman who have now all received nominations, with Mr Duffy and Ms Freeman having each secured support from one local authority.

Eight other councils are due to meet today to decide who they will endorse as their Presidential candidate.

Councils must endorse one candidate only, and the deadline for nominations is September 26 at 12pm.

Earlier: Presidential hopefuls to appear before councils today

A number of prospective candidates will appear before council meetings today seeking endorsements to run in the Presidential election.

10 local authorities will meet today as the race for the Áras gathers momentum.

The election will take place in less than seven weeks' time on October 26.

Hopeful candidates must secure support from four local authorities, or 20 TDs and Senators in order to contest the election.

President Michael D Higgins has signalled he intends to seek another seven years in the Áras and sitting presidents can nominate themselves to run for a second term.

Gavin Duffy and Joan Freeman have each secured support from one local authority.

Councils in Roscommon, Westmeath, Offaly, Fingal, Wicklow, Galway city, Kilkenny, Wexford and Leitrim are expected to meet today.

