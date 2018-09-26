Presidential election campaign officially begins today

Today is the official start of the Presidential election campaign.

There are currently six candidates - President Michael D Higgins, Sinn Féin's MEP Liada Ní Riada, Senator Joan Freeman and former Dragon's Den stars Sean Gallegher, Peter Casey and Gavin Duffy.

Journalist Gemma O'Doherty is trying to secure a last minute nomination with the backing of 20 Oireachtas members, but is unlikely to secure the required votes.

This evening Michael D Higgins will make his first campaign appearance and take questions from the press, while the first debate of the campaign is due to happen tomorrow without Mr Higgins or Mr Gallagher attending.

The deadline to submit nomination papers is at noon, with polling day set for October 26.