Presidential debate: Peter Casey defends traveller comments

Update 10.20: The first televised Irish presidential debate with all six candidates has begun with a question asking each candidate whether they would be a one or two-term candidate.

Joan Freeman, Liadh Ni Riada, Gavin Duffy and Sean Gallagher all said they would only be one-term presidents.

Peter Casey said he would serve his term, and would again go for nominations from county councils for a second term.

Mr Casey was asked by presenter Pat Kenny about his controversial comments on Wednesday, when he said Irish Travellers were "camping" on other people's land.

"We have so many wonderful nationalities here, it's wrong to single out one particular ethnic group differently," he said.

"One of the county councils who endorsed me was Tipperary, and as you know we have a housing crisis at the moment.

"When I was down there, there was 1.7m spent building six houses that the travelling community wouldn't move into because they wanted sheds and two stables and one acre of land.

"Why should they be given the right to turn down a house? I think that is wrong."

President Michael D Higgins has highlighted that Traveller men have 11 years' less life expectancy than other males, and are six times more likely to commit suicide.

Presidential candidates go head to head in live debate

Earlier: The six candidates seeking election to the presidency are taking part in a live TV debate.

The debate will be hosted by Pat Kenny and went live at 10pm on Virgin Media One.

This is the second debate this week after President Higgins and Sean Gallagher sat out of Monday's debate on Claire Byrne Live on RTÉ.

According to Virgin Media, the candidates will field questions from Kenny as well as members of the live studio audience.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Pat Kenny said: "It's very exciting to be hosting the first TV debate with all candidates in front of our audience.

"It’s a great opportunity for viewers to see them all in action and for them to put forward their vision for their presidency and convince us why they are the best candidate.

"Polls are just polls and nothing is a given until the votes are cast."

Mr Kenny hosted the infamous Frontline debate ahead of the 2011 debate where a tweet that came from a 'fake' account was blamed for derailing Gallagher's hopes of winning the election.

With just over a week to go until the country heads to the polls, join Pat Kenny and our live studio audience for the first televised debate with all six candidates. Pat Kenny's Big Debate: Presidential Election Special, tonight at 10pm on Virgin Media One. #PKDebate pic.twitter.com/WIvV7VxbmD — Virgin Media One (@VirginMedia_One) October 17, 2018

Meanwhile, President Higgins looks on course to be re-elected as President for the next seven years according to the latest opinion polls.

Today's Irish Times/MRBI figures show the current president has a commanding 66% lead, with Seán Gallagher his nearest rival on 12%.

Liadh Ní Riada is just behind Sean Gallagher on 11%, while Joan Freeman has 5% support, Gavin Duffy is on 4% and Peter Casey has 2%.