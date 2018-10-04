Presidential candidate Gavin Duffy warns Michael D Higgins about ‘playing politics’

Presidential candidate Gavin Duffy has accused Michael D Higgins of not being sure on any given day whether he is a president or a candidate.

Mr Duffy said: “We know a president is above politics but please don’t be playing politics with the campaign and with the electorate.”

The Dragons’ Den star made the comments while out canvassing for votes on Dublin’s Henry Street on Thursday.

Asked about Mr Higgins being posed more questions about spending at Aras an Uachtarain, the businessman said people on the streets that he had been speaking to wanted more clarity when it came to the Office of the President.

Presidential candidate Gavin Duffy and his wife Orlaith Carmody take a selfie with shoppers (Niall Carson/PA)

While on the campaign trail in Cork, Mr Higgins said on Thursday he would be handing back €200,000 to the State from the underspent presidential allowance after his seven-year term in office.

But Mr Higgins said details of the spending would not be released until after the presidential election has taken place.

The expenditure of the Office of the President has been scrutinised in recent weeks with the Public Accounts Committee probing the spending.

Mr Higgins has faced allegations that he used the €317,000 presidential allowance to top up a staff member’s wages.

An allowance of up to €317,000 a year has been paid to each president since 1998 which is not audited, taxed or scrutinised.

Mr Duffy said: “Meeting the electorate and canvassing people they seem to be looking for those answers that are not coming forth and being told they are going to happen after the election.”

As he canvassed on one of the capital’s busiest thoroughfares, Mr Duffy stopped to speak to some of the traders selling flowers on Moore Street.

While asking for their votes, Mr Duffy bought a red rose for his wife Orlaith Carmody who was accompanying her husband on the campaign trail.

Presidential candidate Gavin Duffy buys his wife Orlaith a rose (Niall Carson/PA)

Veronica Ryan, who has been a street vendor for 38 years, said she would be giving her number one to Mr Duffy because he was “salt of the earth”.

Mr Duffy said his campaign was progressing well and he was receiving positive feedback from members of the public.

“I’ve actually come across no nastiness whatsoever,” he said.

“You ask them will you give me the number one and I’m pleasantly surprised the number of people who make that personal commitment to you,” he said.

The businessman launched his official bid for office earlier this week in which he laid out his vision for Ireland’s next president.

He said that in light of Brexit Ireland needed a president that was familiar with trade and tariff issues. Mr Duffy said he was the candidate best equipped to understand the economic challenges that the withdrawal of the UK from the EU posed.

There are six candidates running for election on October 26.

As well as Mr Duffy and incumbent President Mr Higgins, the others in the running are: businessmen Sean Gallagher and Peter Casey, Sinn Fein’s Liadh Ni Riada and senator and Pieta House founder Joan Freeman.

- Press Association