President Trump to host Taoiseach for St Patrick’s Day events

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 03:59 PM

US President Donald Trump will host Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the White House next week to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

The White House says the two are to discuss how to strengthen relations between the United States and Ireland, enhance economic and people-to-people ties and maintain progress achieved by the Good Friday Agreement.

The 1998 agreement set in place a historic powersharing assembly that took over some of the decision-making powers from London.

The agreement also reduced the UK military’s operations in Northern Ireland.

On Thursday, the Taoiseach will participate in the annual shamrock ceremony.

St Patrick’s Day this year is on a Sunday.

- Press Association

