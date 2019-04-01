President to meet Italian tourist assaulted in 1999

Twenty years after being brutally assaulted in Ireland while visiting as a 17-year-old student, Italian Guido Nasi will meet President Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin today.

at a special event to mark the 25th anniversary of the Irish Tourist Assistance Service (ITAS).

The service, which was set up in 1994, is the only one of its kind in Europe and provides immediate support and assistance to international visitors who experience crime and other traumatic incidents while visiting Ireland.

It assisted Mr Nasi and his mother, Simonetta, after his assault in 1999.

Bernadette Kelly, an ITAS volunteer who provided essential support in the aftermath of the assault and is now a firm friend of the family, is also attending the event, as well as Guido’s mother.

Guido was struck on the head with a bottle in a near-fatal, unprovoked assault in Dublin’s Fairview Park in 1999.

READ MORE Former justice minister questions response to Irish IS bride

The attack left him paralysed, partially sighted, no longer able to feed himself, and with other irreversible physical injuries.

In 2001, James Osbourne, then aged 31, from East Wall, Dublin, was jailed for eight-and-a-half years over the attack. He was released in 2008.

“After what has happened to Guido, it is amazing to see his positivity and his genuine affection for Ireland and for all those who have helped him,” said Lisa Kennedy, CEO of ITAS.

More than 17,000 tourists from 110 countries around the world have been assisted by the service since the operation began in 1994, with nine out of 10 tourists on average continuing their holiday after ITAS intervention.

Over 90% of the crimes perpetrated against tourists accessing support from the service are theft related.

ITAS is the only dedicated national service in Europe offering specialist support to tourists who experience crime while holidaying in our country.

"Our aim is to provide comprehensive support and assistance to tourists and their families in order to make their situation more positive and restore their perception of the country and its people,” said Ms Kennedy.

“We are delighted that the President is hosting this event for us.

“From ITAS’ perspective, it is a positive reinforcement of the critical role which the service plays in protecting the reputation of Ireland’s tourism offering.”