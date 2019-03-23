President to meet competitors at National Skills final

The President is congratulating apprentices from all over Ireland who are competing today in the Ireland Skills final.

Michael D Higgins has announced he will visit the event at the RDS in Dublin later this morning to see what type of trades are being highlighted.

Donal Keys, the joint chair of the Irish Skills National Competition, says it's really raised the bar.

"We've had 10,000 people already over the last two days and I expect another couple thousand today.

"This event has really exceeded our expectations and now it's over to the competitors - they will be finishing around 2pm," he explained.

"We're going to have 25 individual winners in skills from aircraft maintenance to welding to plumbing to beauty therapy to hairdressing - you name it we've got it."