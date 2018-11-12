President recalls ‘destruction of the promise of a generation’ at Armistice Day centenary

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to those who fought in the First World War, in particular, the 200,000 Irish men who served and those who died overseas at the Armistice Day centenary commemorations at Glasnevin Cemetery.

In a powerful speech that marked the first day of his second term in office, the President said some nations have forgotten the horrors of war and have embarked on a new arms race.

Over 47 countries were represented at the service in Glasnevin, with officials laying wreaths at the military plot, before The Last Post was played and the Irish flag returned to full mast.

Poetry from the First World War was read by the British, French, and German ambassadors to Ireland, before prayer and a minute of silence.

Those present included current and former Defence Forces troops, former president Mary Robinson, and family members of some of those who served in both world wars.

During the ceremony, five Victoria Cross commemorative plaques were unveiled, dedicated to five soldiers from different ranks who showed extreme bravery during the conflict between 1914 and 1918.

Mr Higgins led tributes to those who fought in the First World War.

“Ours is not a celebration of militarism, nor a valorisation of martial spirit, but a simple recognition of our common humanity, as we recall the destruction of the promise and potential of a generation in the First World War, the lasting damage inflicted on the millions wounded and maimed, and the countless others who would go on to suffer mental anguish as a result of the horrors of their war experience,” he said.

“Despite all the differences of religion, class, and political aspiration, they were united by what would be a shared experience of war, with its comradeship, friendship, and shared hardship whether it was on the Western Front, at Gallipoli, or in the Middle East.”

Mr Higgins added that the world today had “the material capacity to abolish all forms of human poverty, to alleviate all unnecessary suffering, we are still devoting so much of our creativity not to the preservation or achievement of peace, but to the prosecution of and preparation for war”.

“Amidst great human suffering, some nations now seek to embark upon a new arms race, increasing not only their own stockpiles, but exporting weapons of death and destruction to fuel the fires of war in other lands, in Yemen, in Syria, and in the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan reflected on those who had perished in the conflict, and the lost potential of those who served.

“Over the past four years, we have explored, with respect and compassion, the differing motivations of those from this island, of all traditions, who lost their lives — we will never know how they would have contributed to this land, had they not died before their time,” she said.

In the North, Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys and Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster laid wreaths at the cenotaph in Enniskillen.

Hundreds gathered in the narrow streets to watch a musical procession, including a brass band and bagpipes, before representatives of the four main churches in the town led a service.

Remembrance Sunday in the Co Fermanagh town has an added poignancy after a Provisional IRA bomb devastated the event in 1987. Eleven people were killed in the blast. A 12th victim, Ronnie Hill, slipped into a coma two days afterwards and died 13 years later.

A number of families of the bomb victims were present in Enniskillen for the ceremony.

One of the biggest events took place at the cenotaph at Belfast City Hall attended by Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley.

In a letter published in the order of service, Mr Coveney said: “For far too long remembrance of the war on the island was a source of division. There was a sense that commemoration of the young Irishmen who died in the Somme or Gallipoli was a political declaration, or a marker of community identity.

“In recent times, and as we have marked the centenaries of the events of that decade, we have seen something very different.

“We have seen leadership and scholarship and sensitivity and generosity.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attended the centenary Armistice Day commemoration in Paris.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, the Taoiseach said it was an important reminder about international co-operation.

“I am honoured to represent Ireland at this commemorative event which marks the end of hostilities in what was one of the greatest tragedies in world history,” he said.

“I will stand in memory of the more than 200,000 Irishmen who fought in

the conflict and the many Irishwomen who witnessed the horrors of war and worked courageously to save lives.

“Tens of thousands of Irishmen, many of them only in their teens, were killed. Those who did survive returned to a changed Ireland, unable to share their horrific experiences.

“Through the Decade of Centenaries, their stories have been shared and we have rightly honoured the enormous sacrifice made by those who went to the front,” he said.

“In the words of Thomas Kettle, we honour those who: ‘Died not for flag, nor King, nor Emperor, But for a dream, born in a herdsman’s shed, And for the secret Scripture of the poor.’

“As we face new challenges in the 21st century, we need to work together to achieve peace, stability, and prosperity across the world.

“Through our committed and active membership of the EU and the UN, Ireland will continue to play a leading role in these efforts.”