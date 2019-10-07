News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
President pays tribute after 'well-loved ' Ulick O'Connor dies aged 91

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 03:29 PM

Well-known Dublin writer Ulick O'Connor has died.

He passed away today, at the age of 91.

His work spanned areas such as biography, poetry, Irish history, drama and literary criticism.

In the 1950s, he was a sports correspondent for The Observer, while he was also a columnist for several Irish newspapers.

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute, saying Mr O'Connor was a well-loved and distinctive voice in public debate.

President Higgins said: "Ulick O’Connor blossomed when he found the space to share his wit and knowledge as a writer and publicist, advocating strongly on a wide range of issues, particularly related to the importance of creativity and independent thought in society.

"A voracious reader, with an obvious delight in the power of words, Ulick O’Connor became a well-loved and distinctive voice in public debate, and his prose, literary criticism and his own poetry will continue to be read by many generations."

He added: "His commitment to performance will be remembered fondly as well as his lifelong support for actors and their livelihoods.

"As President of Ireland, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched in so many ways. I was proud to have him as a friend."

This story was updated at 3.29pm.



