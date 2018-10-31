Home»Breaking News»ireland

President of the High Court orders inquiry after elderly woman found living in 'appalling' conditions

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - 01:23 PM

By Ann O'Loughlin

The President of the High Court has said he is "gravely concerned" about the "appalling" living conditions of an elderly woman with advanced dementia.

Mr Justice Peter Kelly has directed an urgent inquiry into whether the woman, aged in her eighties, should be made a ward of court.

A consultant geriatrician had reported the woman has become increasingly aggressive and refused to permit the doctor go beyond the hall of her home.

The woman was described as appearing malnourished and very dirty with her hands and neck covered in faeces, the judge said.

Her doctor had reported the woman had become increasingly aggressive to her carers in recent months, is doubly incontinent, is urinating and defecating on piles of clothes on the floors of her home and also urinating into bowls she later tried to drink from.

The woman had also opened the front door wearing only a cardigan on one occasion and sometimes wandered out of the house looking for her late husband who died some years ago.

She was unable to tell the doctor what age she is, the judge noted.

The President of the High Court, Peter Kelly.

He said he was raising the matter in court to draw the attention of the HSE and general solicitor for wards of court to the situation and to the need to have the woman removed form her "appalling" living conditions.

Paul Brady BL said he had been contacted the previous night by a solicitor representing relatives of the woman who have initiated a petition to have her made a ward of court.

On foot of that petition, the judge said he had directed an inquiry into whether the woman should be made a ward of court due to lack of capacity.

A court-appointed medical visitor will visit the woman to assess her capacity.

He had been provided with affidavits, including from the woman's GP, who has diagnosed her with advanced dementia of Alzheimer type and senile self-neglect syndrome, the judge also said.


KEYWORDS

court

Related Articles

Hundreds of repossession cases could be affected by appeal court ruling

Man jailed in UK for beating and imprisoning ‘sex robot’ girlfriend

UK pharmaceutical firm to ‘vigorously defend’ contaminated baby feed case

Child porn trial hears what was allegedly found on Garda's seized laptop

More in this Section

Kerry man transferred to UK after suffering serious injuries in France cycling accident

Minister hoping to 'engage constructively' with teachers union after they reject new entrants' pay offer

Tánaiste visiting London and Paris for Brexit talks

Asthma Society warns sufferers to steer clear of bonfires and fireworks


Breaking Stories

Male fertility: Should men be thinking about their biological clocks too?

Katie Piper: ‘It makes me so happy that perceptions of beauty are gradually changing’

These are Meghan’s fashion highlights from her first royal tour

6 simple but essential exercises for older people

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 27, 2018

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »