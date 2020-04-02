President Michael D. Higgins said Ireland owes a debt of gratitude to frontline workers battling Covid-19.

In a special address for independent radio stations, President Higgins expressed sympathy to those who have lost loved ones to the pandemic.

He said that the coronavirus will pass, and when it does, Ireland can show its appreciation by supporting what is local.

He added that other people have to be praised as well.

The President said: "We owe too, a debt of gratitude to the many others, who are risking their safety, in order to ensure the continued delivery of necessary services."

"Those who work in food production and in essential retail, those who continue to care for the vulnerable.

"And the many others that are making an extraordinary and exemplary contribution to our country at this difficult time."