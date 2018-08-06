President leads tributes to ‘influential’ fiddler player Tommy Peoples

Musician Tommy Peoples was a “master of his craft” said President Michael D Higgins, upon hearing of his death.

“I have learned with great sadness of the death of Tommy Peoples, the renowned Donegal fiddle player and composer,” said President Higgins.

“Regarded as a master of his craft, Tommy engaged audiences at home and abroad with his unique style of music, playing with the Kilfenora Céili Band, the Bothy Band, and many other legendary figures in the world of traditional music.”

The musician, who was aged 70, died on Friday according to his website, which describes him as “the most influential fiddler of his generation”.

Tommy Peoples A legend has left us. A great fiddle player and composer.

President Higgins said Peoples received two TG4 Granam Awards — Traditional Musician of the Year in 1998 and Composer of the Year in 2013 — a feat that had not been achieved before or since.

Peoples also had a great love of the Irish language, considering it to be a very important part of Irish life.

“I, with so many others, have the warmest memories of Tommy as a friend over many decades and we shall all greatly miss him,” said President Higgins.

The musician was born near St Johnston in East Donegal in 1948 and had his first fiddle lessons from his older first cousin, Joe Cassidy, who had been taught by their grandfather, Jimmy Peoples.

Very sad to hear of the passing of Tommy Peoples. A major influence, particularly to Cormac. Our thoughts to all of his family and loved ones... ...and if you've never heard of the man, do yourself a huge favour.

After moving to Dublin in 1965 where he was employed as a member of An Garda Síochána, he moved to Co Clare and married Mary Linnane, daughter of Kitty Linnane, long-time leader of the Kilfenora Céilí Band.

Peoples lived in Toonagh near Ennis, Co Clare, for over 30 years. His daughter, Siobhán is a noted fiddler.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters, and two sons. Another son predeceased him.

His funeral Mass takes place tomorrow at noon in Ennis Cathedral with burial afterwards at Drumcliffe Cemetary.