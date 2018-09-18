President Higgins 'very much looking forward to the campaign'

Michael D Higgins says he’s looking forward to the upcoming presidential campaign and hopes it is dignified and focused on real issues.

The President has been speaking about the race to the Aras at the National Ploughing Championships which are underway in Co Offaly.

He has spent the morning surveying the 350 competitors taking part in the different ploughing competitions.

Asked about his own upcoming challenge, Michael D Higgins said he has "never run away" from campaigning.

"I'll be talking about the Presidential campaign in a few days time or maybe next week," President Higgins said.

"Today belongs to the Ploughing. Today belongs to rural Ireland and the farmers.

I'm very much looking forward to the campaign.

"I've never run away from a campaign in my life, for goodness sake.

"I've answered questions I think for about 30 or 40 years in relation to campaigns.

"I'm looking forward to it."

At the National Ploughing Championships, President Higgins paid tribute to Anna May McHugh and her “unfaltering commitment, professionalism and energy.” pic.twitter.com/tfQWy9RDy2 — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) September 18, 2018

Digital Desk