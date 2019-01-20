NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
President Higgins to mark centenary of first Dáil sitting

Sunday, January 20, 2019 - 11:35 AM

President Michael D Higgins will deliver a keynote address tomorrow to mark the centenary of the first sitting of the Dáil.

President Higgins will make the speech at the Mansion House in Dublin at 2.50pm tomorrow afternoon.

In his address, he will "encourage the people of Ireland to celebrate the centenary of our democracy and to reflect on our collective past, our successes and our failures".

During previous speeches, the president has called for a "narrative hospitality" with regard to people being open to different experiences and perspectives on the events of the past when holding commemorations.

Members of the public have the opportunity today to catch a glimpse of where significant decisions were made during the first Dáil 100 years ago.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin is inviting people to come into the Mansion House until 5pm this evening.

A new exhibition titled 'The Mansion House: Rebellion & Democracy' is also on display with a huge amount of other memorabilia.


