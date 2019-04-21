President Higgins to lead 1916 commemoration ceremony in Dublin

President Michael D. Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and Minister with responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe will lead a ceremony in Dublin today to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Rising.

The Easter Rising ceremony will place on O'Connell Street from noon when the National Flag on top of the GPO will be lowered and the 1916 Proclamation read by an Officer from the Defence Forces.

The President will lay a wreath to commemorate those who died and a minute's silence will be observed.

President Higgins will lead a Ceremony to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising. For more information, see https://t.co/EqLRNSaQlo pic.twitter.com/JYtDfRXeZi — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) April 20, 2019

Defence Forces personnel, including a brass band, a pipe band and representatives of the Army, the Air Corps and the Naval Service will take part in the ceremony, which is set to conclude with an Air Corps fly past.

Members of the public who are invited to attend should be in position in the public viewing areas outside the GPO by 11.30am.