President Higgins to be inaugurated for second term today

President Michael D Higgins will be inaugurated as President of Ireland this evening.

It has been just over two weeks since President Higgins was re-elected to the Áras, and he will be sworn in for a second term tonight.

The Constitution says that the President is inaugurated on the day after the previous President's term ends.

However this year, the date of the inauguration coincides with the centenary of the end of the first World War, and President Higgins has asked that those who wish to attend Armistice Day commemorations be facilitated.

As a result, the inauguration will take place at St. Patrick's Hall in Dublin Castle from 6pm.

President Higgins is the 9th President of Ireland, and is the fifth to serve two terms in office.

He was re-elected for a second term after winning 56% of the vote, the largest number of first preference votes ever in an Irish Presidential election.

Digital Desk