President Higgins believes people will be put 'at centre of economy' after Covid-19 crisis

The coronavirus crisis will change Ireland as a nation and may result in a fairer society that places people at the heart of the economy.

That's according to President Michael D Higgins who said that, despite this being an "awful time" for the country, that "great things are happening" and "at the end we could come out a better people".

"My heart goes out to all of those who have had their employment broken or interrupted or ended. It is only entirely right that the State responds to their needs.

But, after all of this we could end up with a much better version of the economy where people are at the centre of economic thinking.

"A case really where monetary policy and fiscal policy will be adjusted to the needs and welfare of people rather than the people being adjusted to the whims of speculative movements in policies of a monetary kind," he told RTÉ's Drivetime.

President Higgins also said that the change in how economy and society interacts will out the country "into a better frame of mind for dealing with the consequences of climate change and new forms of economy" in particular sustainability.

He also paid tribute to health workers battling the virus on a daily basis and said the more people obey the guidelines of the HSE, the better it will enable those working on the frontline "to climb the mountain they have to climb".

"The best way of expressing our thanks to them is by implementing the guidelines that we are getting from the HSE and doing it with enthusiasm and generosity," said President Higgins.

President Higgins also said that this was a "citizenship moment" for all of Irish society where people can rediscover "instincts of empathy and caring and compassion" that may have been neglected.

