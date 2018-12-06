NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

President Higgins and London mayor discuss 'devastating' prospect of no-deal Brexit

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - 01:48 PM

President Michael D Higgins has held discussions with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who is visiting Dublin.

President Higgins thanked him for his work in relation to the celebration of St. Patrick's Day in the British capital.

President Michael D Higgins greets the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Pic: Maxwell Photography Dublin

The two men discussed a wide range of issues, including climate change, sustainable development, housing, transport and 'Brexit'.

The Brexit process should be halted to allow time for a general election or another referendum if MPs reject Theresa May's deal, Sadiq Khan is urging.

Mr Khan is using the visit to Ireland to argue against the prospect of a "devastating" no-deal Brexit.

Mr Khan, a prominent pro-EU campaigner during the 2016 referendum, suggests the UK should withdraw the Article 50 notification which began the countdown to the March 29, 2019 Brexit date to allow more time to "resolve this mess".

Speaking in Dublin, he said: "The worst possible outcome - which remains a grave concern given the political uncertainty in Westminster - is that the UK leaves the EU with no Brexit deal at all.

"This would not only be devastating for London's economy, but would actually hurt businesses and economies across Europe, including here in Dublin, and increase the chance of a hard border on the island of Ireland.

In my view, the prospect, the very notion, of a no-deal Brexit must be taken off the table by the British Government. It's just too dangerous to leave as a possibility.

"That's why, today, I'm calling on Theresa May to withdraw Article 50 if the British Parliament rejects her deal next week, which is looking extremely likely.

"This move would be the single best way to guarantee that we avoid falling off the cliff edge.

"It would stop the clock that is ticking down towards a no-deal Brexit, and it would provide the breathing space to decide how we resolve this mess.

"If the British Prime Minister refuses to take this precautionary step - we would continue heading towards a no-deal Brexit in just a few months' time - and would risk us having to explain to future generations why the Government of the day knowingly put our economy, our prosperity and our place on the world stage in such grave peril."

PA & Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Sadiq KhanBrexitMichael D HigginsPresident Higgins

Related Articles

This Brexit flowchart shows just how complicated it’s all becoming

May summons Cabinet in advance of next week's key Brexit vote

Brexit: is it possible to stop it?

Brexit can be stopped, says Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

More in this Section

Supreme Court to hear appeal over Apple data centre in Galway in March

Campaign group pleased with GoFundMe drive to safeguard West Cork woodland walk

Survey claims 82% of Irish drivers will drink over Christmas

Iarnród Éireann to bring in 280 extra train services


Lifestyle

A Question of Taste: Caoimhe Garvey

Olly Murs muses over life and luck

Eoin Turner: Raising a glass to success

Learning Points: We must try and understand the root causes of bad behaviour in adolescents

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 05, 2018

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »