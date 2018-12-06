President Higgins and London mayor discuss 'devastating' prospect of no-deal Brexit

President Michael D Higgins has held discussions with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who is visiting Dublin.

President Higgins thanked him for his work in relation to the celebration of St. Patrick's Day in the British capital.

President Michael D Higgins greets the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Pic: Maxwell Photography Dublin

The two men discussed a wide range of issues, including climate change, sustainable development, housing, transport and 'Brexit'.

The Brexit process should be halted to allow time for a general election or another referendum if MPs reject Theresa May's deal, Sadiq Khan is urging.

Mr Khan is using the visit to Ireland to argue against the prospect of a "devastating" no-deal Brexit.

The President welcomed the @MayorofLondon, Mr. Sadiq Khan, to Áras an Uachtaráin. The Mayor signed the Distinguished Visitors Book before his formal meeting with the President, in the State Drawing Room.https://t.co/PItltySi1H pic.twitter.com/CsYmdJqGXE — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) December 6, 2018

Mr Khan, a prominent pro-EU campaigner during the 2016 referendum, suggests the UK should withdraw the Article 50 notification which began the countdown to the March 29, 2019 Brexit date to allow more time to "resolve this mess".

Speaking in Dublin, he said: "The worst possible outcome - which remains a grave concern given the political uncertainty in Westminster - is that the UK leaves the EU with no Brexit deal at all.

"This would not only be devastating for London's economy, but would actually hurt businesses and economies across Europe, including here in Dublin, and increase the chance of a hard border on the island of Ireland.

In my view, the prospect, the very notion, of a no-deal Brexit must be taken off the table by the British Government. It's just too dangerous to leave as a possibility.

"That's why, today, I'm calling on Theresa May to withdraw Article 50 if the British Parliament rejects her deal next week, which is looking extremely likely.

"This move would be the single best way to guarantee that we avoid falling off the cliff edge.

"It would stop the clock that is ticking down towards a no-deal Brexit, and it would provide the breathing space to decide how we resolve this mess.

"If the British Prime Minister refuses to take this precautionary step - we would continue heading towards a no-deal Brexit in just a few months' time - and would risk us having to explain to future generations why the Government of the day knowingly put our economy, our prosperity and our place on the world stage in such grave peril."

PA & Digital Desk