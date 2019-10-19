News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
President Higgins and Defence Minister evacuated from hotel in Lebanese capital

President Higgins being briefed at UNP Position 2-45 by on left Lieutenant Colonel Paul Kelly Officer commanding 114 infantry Battalion and right Vice Admiral Mark Mellett Chief of Staff Defence Forces. Pic Maxwell's
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 19, 2019 - 08:10 PM

The President and Defence Minister have been evacuated from their hotel in Beirut.

President Michael D Higgins and Minister Paul Kehoe were brought by helicopter to Beirut airport earlier this morning due to security concerns over local demonstrations in the Lebanese capital.

Hundreds of protestors had gathered close to the President's hotel, objecting to tax increases and alleged official corruption by the Lebanese Government.

The Irish State delegation of around 20 people were confined to their hotel last night but it was decided to evacuate them from the city today.

They are currently en route back to Ireland.

