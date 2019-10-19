President Higgins and Defence Minister evacuated from hotel in Lebanese capital

The President and Defence Minister have been evacuated from their hotel in Beirut.

President Michael D Higgins and Minister Paul Kehoe were brought by helicopter to Beirut airport earlier this morning due to security concerns over local demonstrations in the Lebanese capital.

Hundreds of protestors had gathered close to the President's hotel, objecting to tax increases and alleged official corruption by the Lebanese Government.

The Irish State delegation of around 20 people were confined to their hotel last night but it was decided to evacuate them from the city today.

They are currently en route back to Ireland.