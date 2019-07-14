President and Taoiseach to attend event remembering Irish people who died in wars

Irish men and women who died in past wars or on service with the UN will be remembered today at a series of events across the country.

The President and Taoiseach will attend a ceremony this morning at Dublin's Collins Barracks during which a wreath will be laid on behalf of the people of Ireland.

The annual National Day of Commemoration Ceremony is being marked at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, in Dublin 7 as well as at six other locations across the country.

The Dublin event will be attended by the President, the Taoiseach, members of the Government; the Council of State; Dáil and Seanad Éireann; Diplomatic Corps; Judiciary and representatives from Northern Ireland.

The next-of-kin of those who died in past wars or on UN service and a wide cross-section of the community including ex-servicemen's organisations, as well as relatives of the 1916 Leaders, have also been invited.

During the ceremony the President will lay a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland.

The ceremony in Dublin is open to the public.