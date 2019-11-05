News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
President among guests at tonight's 'really special' Late Late tribute to Gay Byrne

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 08:55 PM

Guests are arriving for tonight's Late Late Show tribute to Gay Byrne.

Ryan Tubridy has promised that tonight's programme will be "really special".

The broadcasting legend had hosted the show for almost four decades, and presented his last episode in 1999.

Among tonight's guests is the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, who will appear along with Joe Duffy, Sharon Shannon, John Sheahan, Finbar Furey, Tommy Tiernan, Pat Shortt, Eamon Dunphy, Twink and Mary Black.

There will also be contributions from the iconic broadcaster's friends and colleagues including Bob Geldof, Andrea Corr, Pat Kenny, John Sheahan and Mary McAleese.

He will be laid to rest after mass at the Pro-Cathedral in Dublin at midday on Friday after he passed away yesterday.

It will be broadcast live on RTE One.

Books of condolence are open in Dublin and Galway.

The full line-up for tonight's show is President Michael D Higgins, Mary McAleese, Bob Geldof, Pat Kenny, Joe Duffy, Mike Murphy, Andrea Corr, Sharon Shannon, John Sheahan, Finbar Furey, Nell McCafferty, John McColgan, Tommy Tiernan, Pat Shortt, Jon Kenny, Rosaleen Linehan, Eamon Dunphy, Twink, Fr Brian D'arcy, Paddy Maloney, Donal Lunny, Michael Carruth, Moya Doherty, RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes, Vincent Browne, Mary Black, Frank McNamara and Aonghus McAnally.

