Presidency of ‘equality and participation’ begins as Michael D begins second term

A smile of contentment spread across Michael D Higgins’ face as fiddler Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh performed magic with bow and string.

Presidential inaugurations come but once in seven years, and they are special occasions.

Although sitting for the second time in the Irish white oak inaugural chair — itself a symbol of strength, endurance, and fertility — the moment was not lost on him.

Just as the musician was drawing from a deeply-ingrained musical tradition as he lured his audience in, Michael D Higgins delved deep into this country’s history to outline his priorities for the coming seven years.

Amhráin Aimhirghín, le Iarla Ó Lionáird agus Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh | https://t.co/BKXTkCPFLI pic.twitter.com/00SkcN13gC— RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 11, 2018

Quoting the principles outlined during the First Dáil in January 1919, he used an academic eloquence to touch on issues that are as current now as they were almost 100 years ago.

“It shall be the first duty of the Government of the Republic to make provision for the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of the children, to secure that no child shall suffer hunger or cold from lack of food, clothing, or shelter, but that all shall be provided with the means and facilities requisite for their proper education and training, as citizens of a free and Gaelic Ireland.”

President Michael D Higgins delivers first speech of second term | https://t.co/ixELGKlsZk pic.twitter.com/Xbc61ZPN1O— RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 11, 2018

The later than usual start time for the Presidential inauguration had left the Defence Forces with some extra electrical challenges in making sure the cobbles of the square outside the entrance to St Patrick’s Hall were illuminated.

The courtyard of Dublin Castle had been lit up like a film set after President Higgins requested that the usual morning ceremony be changed to avoid a clash with events to mark Armistice Day, which he also attended yesterday morning.

‘An assembly of kings’ was a line in a bilingual piece of poetry read out during the official ceremony, which seemed a perfect description of the gathering.

Among those milling around the gilt and navy reception room were the five other candidates who had contested the Presidential election, including Peter Casey, who had a curious interaction with Martin McAleese, husband of former president Mary McAleese, as he entered.

Senior members of the judiciary, ambassadors, members of both Houses of the Oireachtas, and other invited guests filled the room. Just before 6pm, a strange whirring noise began to break through the low murmurings of the 434 guests who were waiting for the main act to begin.

The strange noise was explained when a staff member, armed with a cordless vacuum, appeared. She had been tasked with ensuring that not a speck of dust would be seen on the plush blue carpet as the President made his way up to the top of the room.

Last-minute cleaning done and dusted, members of Government, Council of State, and representatives of the Religious Communities made their way in procession up to the stage.

There was laughter, followed by applause when Taoiseach Leo Varadkar added some humour to the formalities.

“I think we should also acknowledge those who couldn’t join us today, for example Bród and Síoda, who have nonetheless contributed greatly to life in Áras an Uachtaráin,” Mr Varadkar said, referring to the two Bernese mountain dogs who also played a blinder during the Presidential elections.

But the solemn nature of the occasion returned when Michael D Higgins rose to his feet. He may have given the soundbite of the election race when he deflected criticisms with his “I’ve been turning up since 1969” retort, but after accepting the Presidential seal, Mr Higgins returned to the lofty style of oration that the public have grown accustomed to over the past seven years.

“Let us celebrate the fact that we now can renew that idealism through new moments of vision-making, drawing on the power and imagination of an educated, intellectually-curious people, a people who root their ethics not merely in reason but above all in the instincts of the heart,” said the President.

“Let us celebrate that we have this capacity in our people, and taking stock of our circumstances, let us approach the next seven years with energy and enthusiasm, bringing ár lán dhícheall to our work of building together what may come to be seen as a real and beautiful Republic of inclusivity, creativity, imagination, love, and indeed joy — a joy that is shared, for that too is part of what it is to truly participate.”

It was a speech that could have been delivered in a university lecture hall, but amid the references to “an escalation in competing military arsenals” and “issues of inter-generational justice” there was warmth.

President Michael D Higgins sworn in for second term | https://t.co/BKXTkCPFLI pic.twitter.com/Ta96kGF860— RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 11, 2018

Concluding, President Higgins said: “Muintir na hÉireann, I thank you again from my heart. This is your Presidency and I will work for you and with you towards a future of equality, participation, inclusion, imagination, creativity, and sustainability. It is together that we go forward. As lámha a chéile a mhairimíd.”