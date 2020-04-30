News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Prescription drugs seized in Cork believed to have been bought illegally online

Picture via Gardaí
By Steve Neville
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 07:15 PM

Gardaí in Cork have seized 300 prescription tablets that are believed to have been bought illegally online.

This morning, members of the Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Skibbereen Gardaí, stopped and searched a man and a woman in Skibbereen.

As a result, gardaí seized €900 of prescription tablets that are suspected to be both Limovan and Valium, subject to analysis.

It is suspected that the tablets were purchased over the internet and delivered by post. 

Gardaí said that no arrests were made but they are following a definite line of enquiry. 

They said the tablets will now be forwarded for analysis and a file will be prepared for the DPP. 

In a statement, gardaí said: “It is illegal to purchase prescription medication on the internet. 

“Tablets bought through the dark web or other illegal sources pose a real danger to the health of individuals who consume them as the exact makeup and content of the tablet is unknown.

“On previous occasions this has resulted in death or caused severe health risks.”

Any person with any information on the illegal importation, sale or supply of prescription drugs should contact their local garda station or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

