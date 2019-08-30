Pregnant woman charged with murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley granted bail

A pregnant woman who was charged with the murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley in Cork city last month has been granted bail.

Karen Harrington, 35, was told by Ms Justice Eileen Creedon that she must comply with her bail conditions or face an immediate return to custody.

The Irish Times report that Ms Harrington's bail application was opposed by the DPP in the High Court on Thursday where the court also heard that people charged in murder cases can wait for up to a year for a trial date.

Ms Harrington was charged on August 21 in Cork District Court with the murder of Santina Cawley, 2, at Elderwood Park, Boreenamanna Road on July 5 and has been in custody since.

Santina was found with critical injuries in a flat on the morning of July 5th and was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where she died a few hours later.

Evidence was given by Det Garda Ian Coughlan, Ms Harrington and a friend of the accused, who told the court that she could stay in her home.

Ms Justice Creedon granted bail on "very strict conditions".

Ms Harrington must reside at her friend's house and sign on at a particular Garda station every morning and afternoon.

She must also remain indoors between 8pm and 8am and carry a charged mobile phone at all times, the number for which is to be given to gardai.

Furthermore, Ms Harrington must stay away from the Boreenamanna Road address where the alleged offence occurred, and not have contact with any witnesses or members of the family of the deceased child.

She also has to surrender her passport.

Ms Harrington said, during the hearing, that she understood she would have to attend court when required.

“I need assurance myself and I need closure for this,” she said.

A further condition of her bail includes making a cash deposit of €5,000, which the court was told had been raised by family and friends.

Ms Harrington will not be released on bail on until the matter of surety is finalised.