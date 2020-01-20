News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pregnant victims of domestic violence can become 'invisible in health'

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Monday, January 20, 2020 - 05:45 PM

Women have told of the effects of domestic violence on them while they were pregnant, with new research claiming many are missing out on interventions and assistance because of a lack of screening and "poor continuity of care".

The study, which involves interviews with 18 women, found they often appear to be "invisible in health, maternity and domestic violence service settings".

According to the research: "Two women spoke about how their last pregnancy was a result of rape by their partner and the impact this had on them.

"The physical violence during pregnancy in some cases was strategically located so that bruises would not be visible on the woman’s abdominal area or face. For other women they were beaten in a targeted manner on their abdomen or pregnancy bump. Women were concerned about harm to their foetus and in two cases went to their GP or hospital to ensure their unborn baby was not impacted by the physical abuse."

The PhD study, entitled 'Domestic violence and pregnancy in Ireland: women’s routes to seeking help and safety', was written by Siobán O’Brien Green of Trinity College Dublin, who is also Head of Healthcare Programmes at The Irish Hospice Foundation.

The women interviewed reported multiple, serious physical and mental health problems during and after their pregnancies, which they related to living in an abusive relationship.

"Findings suggest that a lack of screening for domestic violence and poor continuity of care and trust-building opportunities between health care professionals and women erodes potential for disclosure prospects and reduces opportunities for help and safety-seeking," it said.

"Women stated that time-pressured medical appointments, before and after the birth, in busy maternity hospitals lacking a sense of privacy created barriers to disclosing domestic violence. Women self-referred in most cases to specialist domestic violence services, but time spent finding an appropriate service may have increased the risk women were exposed to regarding their abuse."

It also found that while having children often acted as an incentive to seek help, "fear of removal of children by social workers became a deterrent to this process".

It also said: "Once women found, or were referred to, and accessed specialist domestic violence services, including refuges, they were very satisfied with the supports provided, especially migrant women."

Recommendations include easier access to specialist supports for domestic violence in health and maternity care settings, search engine optimisation for all domestic violence services’ websites, a greater awareness of domestic violence among organisations such as homelessness services, and advanced training for gardai, midwives and others.

"These women appear to be invisible in health, maternity and domestic violence service settings but may be at considerable risk within their relationships," it said.

