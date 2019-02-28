Pregnant mother-of-four jailed for 90 days after assisting in theft of €1,000 worth of appliances from rented house

A pregnant mother-of-four has received a 90-day jail term after assisting in the theft of more than €1,000 worth of electrical appliances from a house she was renting, including a washing machine, dryer and dishwasher.

Denise Foley, of 6 Old Barrack Road in Bantry, in Co Cork yesterday appeared before the local district court which heard that CCTV footage, on September 14 last, showed her present, as two others removed the items from the property.

Sgt Paul Kelly said once it was discovered the items were missing, gardaí reviewed footage and it showed a white transit van arriving at the property, at 11.16am.

A number of items were placed in the van, including a Zanussi fridge freezer, Beko washing machine, Beko dryer and Indesit dishwasher.

The total value of the items was €1,144 and footage showed Ms Foley was present with two males.

By 12.08pm the van had left in the direction of Bantry town centre.

Ms Foley’s solicitor, Ray Hennessy said she denied taking the items but admitted they had been taken on her instructions and she facilitated the theft.

She was arrested on November 30 last and admitted to being present when the theft took place.

Judge James McNulty heard the items had not been recovered and, with the two other people involved, are understood to now be in the North.

Ms Foley had no previous convictions and had received the probation act in 2013 in relation to alleged theft.

Mr Hennessy said she was aged 24, a mother-of-four and her husband was in custody. The couple had been renting the property.

Judge McNulty heard no restitution had been made and he said it seemed it was “a non-runner”, with her ability to carry out community service or to pay fines seemingly limited.

The judge said it was a serious offence and sentenced Ms Foley to 90 days in prison, and fixed recognisance for appeal at her own bond of €100, no cash, and an independent surety of €300, one-third in cash.

The surety was lodged and Ms Foley was released on bail to pursue her appeal.