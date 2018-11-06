Praise for man who reformed his life after hitting woman

By Liam Heylin

A woman was repeatedly punched in the face and had her cheek fractured by a man following a drunken row in Crosshaven, but yesterday the culprit was complimented for turning his life around.

Kenneth Bradley, aged 49, who lived at a flat at Riverview House, Crosshaven, Co Cork, admitted assault causing harm to Linda Hartnett on May 26, 2016.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan said that since that time Bradley had undertaken extensive rehabilitation at Bruree treatment centre to deal with his drink problem, to the extent that he had gone into formal training to be a counsellor.

Judge Gerard O’Brien was impressed with the reports on the progress made by Bradley since he assaulted the woman two-and-a-half years ago.

“I take my hat off to you, you are doing very well. I am impressed with the letters from Bruree,” said Judge O’Brien at the sentencing hearing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The judge remanded him on continuing bail until July 2, 2019, and said he would be minded to be lenient if the accused maintained his progress.

Mr O’Sullivan said Bradley was doing a counsellor’s course in Limerick and was residing at Bruree. He hoped to become a counsellor to help others.

The barrister said that from very limited means the accused had gathered €1,000 compensation for the injured party, but understood that she might not want to accept it. Judge O’Brien directed payment of the money to the Simon Community.

Garda Conor Fitzpatrick outlined the background to the incident that occurred on May 26, 2016, when Bradley and the injured party had been drinking.

“A lot of alcohol had been consumed. An altercation broke out. He punched the injured party several times, causing extensive bruising to her face. She suffered a fractured cheek.

“He was arrested and interviewed and he made a full admission,” said Garda Fitzpatrick.

The garda said the accused was an alcoholic, who became aggressive with alcohol and had previous convictions, including two for assault.

Judge O’Brien said those assault convictions were a matter of concern.

Bradley was given a 10-month sentence for assault causing harm in 2010 and, more significantly, he got a four-year jail term for assault causing harm in 2008.

Garda Fitzpatrick said the accused had not come to the attention of gardaí since May 2016, and would never have come to their attention but for alcohol.