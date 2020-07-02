Praise for gardaí who saved man after stabbing in Co Donegal

Gardaí have been praised after they came to the aid of a critically injured man following a stabbing incident in Co Donegal.

The emergency services were called following a domestic incident at a house in the Oldtown area of Letterkenny around 2am this morning.

When officers arrived at the house they found a woman and a child in a very distressed state at the scene who had received some minor injuries.

Gardaí then launched a search for a man who had been in the house a short time earlier and who was injured in the incident.

The man, who is in his 40s, was found about three hundred yards from the scene of the stabbing incident in a field with severe injuries.

Gardaí managed to help the man and he was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital for emergency treatment.

His condition is described as serious but is not understood to be life-threatening.

Gardaí sealed off the area and members of the Garda forensics investigation team carried out a full examination of the overall area.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that one man has been arrested as a result of their investigation.

The spokesman confirmed “Gardaí in Letterkenny have arrested a man in his early 40s in connection with an assault which occurred at a house in the Oldtown area of Letterkenny shortly after 2am on Thursday.

Investigations are ongoing and a scene is being technically examined.

Neighbours in the area said they knew the man to see as he had been living in the house for some time.

“Nobody is exactly sure what happened. We heard a man has been stabbed and there were gardaí everywhere when I was going to work this morning.

“We have now heard that somebody has been arrested and a man is in a serious condition in hospital. Hopefully he recovers” said one neighbour.