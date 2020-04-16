News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Practice at Cork Prison of putting new prisoners in isolation 'bordering on unconstitutional' - judge

Practice at Cork Prison of putting new prisoners in isolation 'bordering on unconstitutional' - judge
File image of cell block at Cork Prison
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 12:00 AM

A new practice of putting prisoners arriving in Cork Prison into isolation for 14 days has been described by a district judge as “bordering on unconstitutional”.

A number of prisoners due to come before Cork District Court via video link were unable to use the video room in the prison as they were described as being in isolation.

By the time the fifth such case was called, Judge Olann Kelleher queried why so many prisoners appeared to be in isolation.

Prison officers escorting other prisoners to court explained that since April 9, it has been a policy in Cork Prison to put new prisoners into isolation for the first 14 days of their time in prison.

Judge Kelleher said that something would need to be sorted out in respect of the court appearances. He said a remand prisoner could not be remanded in custody for longer than one week on a first remand. But he said it now appeared that with the policy of putting new prisoners into isolation for 14 days, they would not be able to appear in court after one week.

“That is bordering on unconstitutional,” he said.

READ MORE

High Court refuses bail to man accused of having pistol and ammo at Cork housing estate

He later said he could understand the thinking behind isolating new prisoners, but added: “They are entitled to be brought before the court within one week.”

He added: “I cannot over-rule the prison governor. There is the practical side if the prison governor says he [prisoner] is not to leave.

“A similar situation does arise if someone is sick and cannot be produced.”

In all there were about seven cases at Cork District Court where a prisoner due to appear by video link was unavailable to due to being in isolation.

Some of the solicitors in court said they had been unable to get through to their clients by way of the normal phone arrangements.

READ MORE

Covid-19 check uncovers two guns and 8kg of cocaine

More on this topic

'We have to break the stigma' - Victim reveals how gardaí discouraged her from reporting rape'We have to break the stigma' - Victim reveals how gardaí discouraged her from reporting rape

Provisional liquidators appointed to Irish arm of fashion outlets Oasis and WarehouseProvisional liquidators appointed to Irish arm of fashion outlets Oasis and Warehouse

Two Cork men accused of posting death threats to each other on Facebook remanded in custodyTwo Cork men accused of posting death threats to each other on Facebook remanded in custody

High Court refuses bail to man accused of having pistol and ammo at Cork housing estateHigh Court refuses bail to man accused of having pistol and ammo at Cork housing estate


Cork PrisinCourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Pay cuts for TDs and Senators not being ruled outPay cuts for TDs and Senators not being ruled out

Cope Foundations's launches €20k #WhoIMiss smartphone and tablet plea for residentsCope Foundations's launches €20k #WhoIMiss smartphone and tablet plea for residents

Six new deaths in NI as almost 1,000 coronavirus tests carried out dailySix new deaths in NI as almost 1,000 coronavirus tests carried out daily

Trainee Garda challenges decision to let her go from force over failure to pass fitness testTrainee Garda challenges decision to let her go from force over failure to pass fitness test


Lifestyle

In a time when our shopping and cooking needs to be efficient and easy, we are bringing back our One List, Five Meals recipe pages.One List, Five Meals: dinner sorted for the week

Emperor of Ice Cream are today remembered by many as the great Cork band that never was. This is their story, writes Ed PowerB-Side the Leeside: Emperor of Ice Cream and the album that never was

This summer Leaving Cert students are facing something we've never asked of students before writes Richard Hogan.Learning Points: Helping your teen to study during Covid-19 lockdown

Dog sleds and ice palaces from the snugness of your sofa.This company is offering a four-day virtual holiday in the Arctic and it’s completely free

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »