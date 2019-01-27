NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Power to be restored to homes affected by strong overnight winds

Sunday, January 27, 2019 - 01:44 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Update 1.44pm: Homes and businesses affected by power outages should have their supply restored this afternoon.

Fewer than 3,000 customers are now without electricity across the country.

The outages are mainly caused by fallen trees hitting power lines in strong winds last night.

The main areas affected are in the north-west, west and south-west.

Earlier: Thousands of homes without power following strong overnight winds

Update 8.37am: The ESB is working to restore power to 6,000 homes and businesses impacted by strong winds last night.

Most of the power cuts were in the west and northwest, while ESB networks say there is a large fault in the Rathdrum Area of Co Wicklow.

Fallen trees blocked roads, particularly in western coastal counties, during the stormy weather, according to the AA.

Counties Donegal, Clare, Galway and Sligo all saw trees downed in the strong winds.


KEYWORDS

ElectricityWeather

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for information after aggravated burglary in Sligo

PSNI reconstruct New IRA car bombing one week after explosion

FF and FG both see drop in support, according to latest figures

Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing Mayo teen


Lifestyle

Video: As Rosamund Pike turns 40, here are her best fashion moments

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »