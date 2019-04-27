Power restored to most of 33,000 homes left without power after Storm Hannah

Update:Efforts are continuing tonight to restore power to just 360 ESB customers.

Most supply has been restored tonight to those hit by power outages due to Storm Hannah.

Update:Up to 1,800 ESB customers are still without power this evening.

The company says it expects to get supply back to most of the homes, farms and businesses tonight.

Crews have restored power to 31k customers, work on-going to bring back power to remaining 1.8k customers. Thanks to everyone for their patience during #StormHannah pic.twitter.com/mEQZyOmI3I — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) April 27, 2019

Update:The ESB is continuing to try and restore power to all its customers affected by Storm Hannah.

Munster was the part of the country most affected by the severe weather.

A charity cycle in County Kerry has had to be rescheduled until tomorrow for safety reasons.

Up to 1,800 people had signed up to take part in the 55km to 120km Ride Dingle.

Update: 11,000 ESB customers remain without power after damage caused by Storm Hannah, down from 33,000 earlier this morning.

The worst affected areas are in Kerry, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

At the height of the storm, a status red weather warning was in place for Clare and Kerry.

ESB says crews have been out since daylight to restore power as quickly as possible.

They said most of the damage to the electricity network was caused by trees falling on overhead lines during the high winds.

Be careful on the roads this morning as there could be debris as a result of #StormHannah Also be mindful of crews working on roads getting everything back to normal. Thanks and stay safe. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 27, 2019

Update 8.50am: The wind warnings that were in place for different parts of the country have been lifted.

At the height of Storm Hannah, the highest average wind speed recorded was 93 kilometres an hour at Mace Head in Galway.

That area also had the highest gust of 122 kilometres an hour.

Met Eireann's Siobhan Ryan says winds peaked late last night and the early hours of this morning.

"The worst affected areas were those red [warning] areas which included Clare and Kerry," she said.

"Mean wind speeds warranted the red [warning] in those two counties and the winds peaked between 9pm and 2am last night."

The strong winds associated with Storm Hannah led to some trees and branches falling on roads, particularly in Munster.

However, it is mainly secondary roads that are affected.

Update 7.11am: The clean-up begins after tens of thousands of homes across the country were affected by Storm Hannah overnight.

High waves spray over the wall in Bantry Bay during Storm Hannah. Pic: Jonathan Tyner

The ESB says 33,000 homes, farms and businesses are still without power after Storm Hannah.

The worst hit areas are in Cork, Kerry, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

Derek Hynes, from the ESB, says crews have been out since first light this morning to being restoring power supply.

"We're looking at about 300 locations where there's damage to our network and we're confident that we will have power back to everybody across the course of today, with work having started in a lot of areas already where it's safe to do so," he said.

"As things stand now we're pretty confident that everybody will get power back today."

Anglesea Street and Ballyvolane stations worked hard overnight dealing with several storm related incidents. Thanks to @corkcitycouncil tree crews, @ESBNetworks and @GardaTraffic for their assistance. #StormHannah #notjustfires pic.twitter.com/Ptq6BhGLM4 — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) April 27, 2019

A red weather alert for Clare has ended, while status orange wind warnings for Galway, Cork, Kerry and Limerick are also over.

However, a yellow wind alert remains in place for most of the rest of the country until 9am.

"We're advising customers to stay safe and stay clear of any damaged electricity network," said ESB spokesperson, Paul Hand.

"They must assume that it may be live and it is extremely dangerous and report any damage to 1850 372 999."

Northern Ireland meanwhile is covered by a yellow rain warning, with the flooding of some homes and businesses “likely”.

Met Éireann said that “very windy” conditions would continue on Saturday morning before easing.

“Whilst the winds will abate, it will still be windy into the afternoon, with brisk northwest wind steering down a mix of sunny spells & scattered heavy showers,” the weather service tweeted.