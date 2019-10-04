News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Power restored to everyone affected by Storm Lorenzo as clean-up continues

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 04:45 PM

Update: ESB Networks has restored power to everyone who was affected by Storm Lorenzo overnight.

More than 20,000 homes, farms and businesses lost supply due to the high winds.

Crews restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight and were dispatched to the affected areas at first light to restore power to the rest of those affected.

They are asking people who come across fallen trees, wires or damaged electricity network, to never touch or approach them as they may be live and extremely dangerous.

They said people should report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999.

Earlier: Cleanup operation underway as thousands remain without power following Storm Lorenzo

A clean-up operation is underway in parts of the west and northwest of the country in the aftermath of Storm Lorenzo.

ESB said while they have restored power to 12,000 homes, farms and businesses, they are still working to restore power to 3,600 customers.

A yellow wind warning for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare has come to an end.

There has been substantial flooding across Donegal, including a number of Donegal Town properties.

ESB's Matt Cunningham said the faults have been caused by timber and fallen trees hitting powerlines.

He said the worst affected areas are in the western part of the country, from Clare, Galway, Mayo and some parts of Sligo.

Storm Lorenzo: ESB work to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses

