Power of music to promote reconciliation explored in Belfast

Monday, June 10, 2019 - 02:35 PM

The power of music to promote reconciliation will be explored in Belfast this weekend.

Other Voices will look at how creativity can shape Northern Ireland’s future relations.

Part of it is being held at Duncairn Centre for Culture and Arts in North Belfast.

Events manager Ray Giffin said: “Other Voices have recognised the creative work of the Duncairn as a great music venue and our inclusive programming which promotes all that is great about this wonderful city and its people.

“We are thrilled to have such an amazing line-up here and are more than confident that our work with Philip and all the folks at Other Voices will enhance our profile and North Belfast as a positive example of the power of music and arts to create positive change.”

On June 15 an event entitled the Given Note will explore how music affects reconciliation, celebrates diversity and tradition and gives a voice to concerns over identity, isolation and plurality.

It will include a conversation around Belfast as one of the world’s great musical cities and highlight the city’s relationship with Nashville.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “The music and song that has left Belfast over centuries in the heads, the hands and the feet of immigrants has left an indelible thumbprint on the making of the Great American songbook and on country music and bluegrass in particular.”

- Press Association

