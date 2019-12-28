News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Power failure puts large section of green Luas line out of action

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 28, 2019 - 12:30 PM

It is not yet known how long it's going to take to get a large section of the green Luas line in Dublin back up and running.

No trams have been operating between Balally and Brides Glen since yesterday evening, because of a power failure.

The fault is affecting thousands of shoppers getting to Christmas sales, and thousands of horseracing fans heading to Leopardstown.

Racing and operations manager at Leopardstown David Attwood said they had made changes to their shuttle bus service to help. Their shuttles will run to Leopardstown from Balally Luas stop, and back from Leopardstown to Balally this evening.

