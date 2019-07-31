'Potential tragedy' averted as lifeboat rescues dinghy in difficulty off Cork coast

A lifeboat crew was called to the assistance of a dinghy off the coast of Cork this evening.

Castletownbere RNLI was launched at 5.10pm to assist a small dinghy with four people on board off the Beara peninsula in West Cork.

The small dinghy was spotted in difficulty at the entrance to Castletownbere Harbour.

It appeared to have no power and was drifting out to sea when a concerned member of the public raised the alarm by calling Valentia Coastguard Radio requesting immediate assistance.

The lifeboat was launched within minutes under the command of Coxswain Dean Hegarty and located the casualty at the Harbour’s mouth shortly afterwards.

The four persons were uninjured and were taken on board the lifeboat together with their small craft.

"It was the correct decision to call the lifeboat for help and avert a potential tragedy," said Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Paul Stevens.

"This swift action resulted in a positive outcome."