'Potential for severe weather': Met Éireann issues Status Yellow warning for Saturday

It looks like there is no end in sight to the miserable weather, with wind and rain set to put a dampener on the festive spirit this weekend.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather advisory for all of Ireland on Saturday, warning that there is the "potential for severe weather".

The warning will last from midnight on Friday and all through Saturday, with the forecaster saying that "hazardous conditions may result from heavy rain, and possibly wind also".

Status Yellow warnings for rain and wind are currently in place in Cork, Kerry and Waterford until 6pm tonight.

Met Éireann expects between 25mm and 50mm of rain to fall, with gusts reaching between 90 and 100 km/h.

Conditions are expected to stay very unsettled over the coming days, with more rain and strong winds forecast.

Patchy rain and drizzle tomorrow morning will lead to more persistent rain travelling eastwards throughout the country. Coastal areas will be worst hit, with "near gale" wind strengths hitting some counties.

Friday night will be wet and blustery, with rain turning heavy and persistent overnight and a risk of some localised flooding.

Heavy rain and a period very strong winds are expected for Saturday, and people are advised to keep up to date with the forecast as Met Éireann says the exact details of the weather system remain uncertain.

Sunday will be brighter, with sunny spells and scattered showers, but there is a risk of hail and thunder in the west.

Most areas will become dry overnight, with the rain returning on Monday and continuing into the week.