Home»Breaking News»ireland

Potential buyers eye up Cork gym which owed €625k on closure

Friday, August 17, 2018 - 04:10 AM
By Catherine Shanahan
Health Correspondent

A number of potential buyers have expressed interest in purchasing a popular Cork City gym which ceased trading suddenly last month with debts of almost €625,000.

File photo

The debt was wiped out when the company went into liquidation.

A spokesperson for the receiver, Ken Tyrrell of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), said he had received “a number of expressions of interest and was assessing all options”.

However, what a potential purchaser might do with the property remains unclear. The premises includes a 25m swimming pool, sauna, jacuzzi, steam room, tennis courts, squash courts and gym, where the equipment remains in place.

A beauty salon also operated out of the premises, as well as exercise classes and a café. In addition, a creche service was available to members. Guests of the Clayton Hotel, Silversprings, also had use of the facilities, situated on terraced, landscaped grounds just 3km from the city centre.

The liquidator, Gerard Murphy, told a meeting of creditors in July that because the gym is now debt free, it’s more attractive to potential buyers.

There are no legacy scenarios with Source, it’s a clean bill of health,” he said.

The gym closed owing staff €355,866 and with €288,248 owed to creditors, largely members.

Staff were expected to be paid most of what they were owed through the Department of Social Protection.

At the liquidation meeting last month, Source director Julie Lacey explained that she became a director by default after both her brother in law Gavin Comiskey, who had bought the complex in 2002, and her sister, Gavin’s wife, died of cancer.

Ms Lacey said the complex struggled economically and they had tried, over the years to dispose of it as a going concern. It was on the point of being sold for €5m in 2006, but the deal fell through.

Ms Lacey said they subsequently worked with Nama to try and sell the complex.


KEYWORDS

Source GymProperty

Related Articles

Wishing A&E veteran well on his next chapter

Get your life on track with Anna Geary

€4.5m 'ready-to-go' Cork site will fit 77 homes

Swimmer Sean O'Riordan achieves PB at European Championships; gets Leaving Cert results on same day

More in this Section

Teen arrested after being caught with €50k worth of cocaine

Ulster Unionist councillor set to face motion of no confidence

Fianna Fáil hit out over defence forces pay during Papal visit

With 130 days until December 25, Brown Thomas opens Christmas Shop


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

    • 15
    • 30
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39
    • 42
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »