Postmortem due on man shot dead in Dublin

A postmortem is due to be carried out tomorrow on the body of a man gunned down in Dublin.

An investigation is continuing after the 45-year-old was shot dead at a house in Poppintree Crescent in Ballymun on Friday.

The father of two was shot dead as he answered the door at a house in Poppintree Crescent in Ballymun just after 11 o'clock on Friday night.

Gardaí are hunting two men, believed to be armed with handguns who confronted the man and shot him a number of times.

They made their getaway on foot and went through Poppintree Park and Willow Park Road.

The victim has been identified but has not yet been named by gardaí - his body has been taken to the mortuary in Whitehall for a postmortem, which will be carried out on Monday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the gun attack who may have been in the area between 10pm and midnight on Friday to contact them.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact the incident room at Ballymun Garda Station.

- Digital Desk