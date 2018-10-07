Home»Breaking News»ireland

Postmortem due on man shot dead in Dublin

Sunday, October 07, 2018 - 07:19 AM

A postmortem is due to be carried out tomorrow on the body of a man gunned down in Dublin.

An investigation is continuing after the 45-year-old was shot dead at a house in Poppintree Crescent in Ballymun on Friday.

The father of two was shot dead as he answered the door at a house in Poppintree Crescent in Ballymun just after 11 o'clock on Friday night.

Gardaí are hunting two men, believed to be armed with handguns who confronted the man and shot him a number of times.

They made their getaway on foot and went through Poppintree Park and Willow Park Road.

The victim has been identified but has not yet been named by gardaí - his body has been taken to the mortuary in Whitehall for a postmortem, which will be carried out on Monday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the gun attack who may have been in the area between 10pm and midnight on Friday to contact them.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact the incident room at Ballymun Garda Station.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

GardaiBallymunDublinShootingVictimPostmortem

Related Articles

Latest: Gardaí appeal for witnesses as motive for fatal Dublin shooting still unclear

Gardaí seize heroin worth estimated €90k in Kilkenny

Gardaí may have breached data laws, Dáil hears

Limerick town keeping records of crimes in fight to regain garda station after spate of burglaries

More in this Section

Woman missing from her home in Kildare found dead

Justice Minister welcomes child abuse report

Michael Creed says agri foods to be hit hardest by Brexit

Higgins ‘stopped being wonderful’ years ago, Peter Casey claims


Breaking Stories

Theatre review: A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, Pavilion, Dun Laoghaire

Live music review: Ólafur Arnalds, Cork Opera House

Steps to bring lacklustre lawns back to life

Going nuts about nuts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 06, 2018

    • 7
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »