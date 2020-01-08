News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Posthumous degree awarded to Lyra McKee

Posthumous degree awarded to Lyra McKee
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 07:17 AM

Lyra McKee, the young Northern Ireland journalist fatally shot during rioting in Derry in April 2019, has been posthumously awarded a Master of Arts degree in online journalism by Birmingham City University.

The Belfast-born editor and writer was described as a ‘very special student’ by her former lecturer, Professor Paul Bradshaw.

Lyra studied for a distance learning Master’s at the university between 2012 and 2014.

Lyra’s sister Nichola Corner and brother-in-law John Corner received the award on her behalf during the university’s first graduation ceremony of the year at Symphony Hall, Birmingham.

READ MORE

‘Third-world conditions’ in hospitals as trolley crisis soars

More on this topic

Lyra McKee’s sister ‘devastated’ over reaction to her Stormont return pleaLyra McKee’s sister ‘devastated’ over reaction to her Stormont return plea

'We are being failed in Northern Ireland' - Lyra McKee's partner warns of increasing violence'We are being failed in Northern Ireland' - Lyra McKee's partner warns of increasing violence

Standing ovation for sister of Lyra McKee as she delivers Stormont speechStanding ovation for sister of Lyra McKee as she delivers Stormont speech

Dissident republicans energised by Lyra McKee murder, police commander claimsDissident republicans energised by Lyra McKee murder, police commander claims


TOPIC: Lyra McKee

More in this Section

Family 'very concerned' for man missing for nearly three weeksFamily 'very concerned' for man missing for nearly three weeks

Suspect in 'completely random' attempted abduction identified thanks to child's coat victim took from car bootSuspect in 'completely random' attempted abduction identified thanks to child's coat victim took from car boot

Health Minister apologises as INMO urges Govt to declare trolley crisis 'a major incident'Health Minister apologises as INMO urges Govt to declare trolley crisis 'a major incident'

Health Minister should focus on health crisis and not ‘exclusion zones’ - Students For Life Health Minister should focus on health crisis and not ‘exclusion zones’ - Students For Life


Lifestyle

Cork writer and academic Daniel Corkery described the aisling poem, in his 1924 study The Hidden Ireland, as an “intimate expression of the hidden life of the people among whom it flourished”.Vision of a thriving arts scene

From the 1970s to 2010, it’s fair to say that the gaming industry followed a steady trajectory of evolution.Game Tech: Stories behind the decade’s most influential video games

With the dawn of a new decade and all this optimistic talk of what 2020 will bring, it’s easy to forget that we’re still smack bang in the middle of winter with a whole lot of cold weather to come before spring arrives.Berets to baker boys: the hottest hat trends for winter

While many people are hoping to get fit as part of a New Year resolution, tackling flabby and unfit bodies through exercise isn’t as easy as it sounds.Six common barriers to exercise – and how to overcome them

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »