Posthumous degree awarded to Lyra McKee

Lyra McKee, the young Northern Ireland journalist fatally shot during rioting in Derry in April 2019, has been posthumously awarded a Master of Arts degree in online journalism by Birmingham City University.

The Belfast-born editor and writer was described as a ‘very special student’ by her former lecturer, Professor Paul Bradshaw.

Lyra studied for a distance learning Master’s at the university between 2012 and 2014.

Today, Lyra McKee, the young NI journalist fatally shot during rioting in Derry in April 2019, was posthumously awarded an MA in Online Journalism by @bcumedia. Lyra’s sister Nichola Corner and brother-in-law John Corner received the award on her behalf https://t.co/qDkTIxoKBJ pic.twitter.com/lPVnORoxst — Birmingham City Uni (@BCUPressOffice) January 7, 2020

Lyra’s sister Nichola Corner and brother-in-law John Corner received the award on her behalf during the university’s first graduation ceremony of the year at Symphony Hall, Birmingham.