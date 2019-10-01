Post 'normal' pics on social media begs partner of mum who suffers anxiety attacks

The partner of a young mum who suffers crippling anxiety attacks has revealed how hard it is for loved ones of those who suffer from mental health issues to look on helplessly.

Ruairi Smith, aged 32, has also urged people to post "normal" pictures of themselves in the hope that people realise that most of the pictures on social media do not reflect their real lives.

The fitness instructor, who owns Fit Life Studios in Navan, Co. Meath, recently received huge feedback after he shared his story of how his 28-year-old fiancee Sapphra Coffey ended up in hospital with severe panic attacks just hours after they celebrated the Christening of their baby boy Corey.

"We had an unbelievable day with close friends and family. Everyone was happy, smiling, eating, drinking and chatting. Having fun. These are the type of pics and posts you are used to seeing on social media and thinking, wow, they look so happy, or they are so lucky. Which we are.

"Hours later, Sapphra and I spent almost seven hours in hospital Emergency Department as she was suffering with severe panic/anxiety attacks, heart palpitations etc.

"The Christening seemed a distant memory as the stress and worry took over. It was an extremely tough day.

It's important to realise that when you are scrolling through your phone, 95% of what you see are the people's best bits. Which is absolutely fine.

"But remember that everyone has shit going on. Everyone has issues and no-one is immune. Never feel like your life is insufficient or different because of what you see on a screen.

"Never look up to or wish for someone else's life and don't allow someone else's highlights have an effect on your happiness.

"If someone doesn't make you feel positive or make you smile on social media, stop following them."

Sapphra has been suffering from anxiety attacks for the last number of months. The anxiety causes physical symptoms such as increased heart rate/heart palpitations, which then makes the anxiety worse as worry about physical health then starts to take over. This leads to a cycle of anxiety and physical symptoms.

Ruairi says that her anxiety has an impact on his own life, leaving him often feeling "powerless and helpless.'

Ruairi and Sapphra at the christening.

"No-one really thinks about how mental health issues of someone affect their loved ones. Sometimes, they need to reach out for some help too and that's okay.

"You have to look after yourself also. You can't be there for others if your building up a lot of stress and pressure yourself.

"Sometimes you need to vent and get an outlet, whether it's simply talking to someone or going to the gym for an hour. Exercise has been my biggest release. You have to try and keep all sides going- work, home, etc so it's important that your own mental health is in a good place first and foremost.

"It's important that the helper is also helped at times."