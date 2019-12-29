News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Post-mortem to be carried out later today on body of man found in Cork

The scene on Boreenmanna Road this morning.Picture: Dan Linehan
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 29, 2019 - 08:06 AM

A full forensic examination is underway after the body of a man was found in Cork City yesterday evening.

The scene of the discovery, outside a reportedly uninhabited house on Boreenmanna Road, remained sealed off overnight and Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They are treating the discovery of the man's body as suspicious,and have begun house-to-house inquiries.

The body remained at the scene until late into last night as forensic work got underway.

The State Pathologist has been informed and a post mortem is scheduled to take place later today.

It is believed initial examinations suggest the man may have sustained severe injuries prior to his death, and he may have been lying dead for some time outside the house on Boreenmanna Road, where he was found.

Gardaí at the scene in Boreenmanna Road overnight. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision
Gardaí at the scene in Boreenmanna Road overnight. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

An incident room has been established at Anglesea garda station. Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area in the past few days to contact Bridewell garda station on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

