Update - 10.15pm: The post mortem examinations on the three children whose bodies were found on Friday have been completed.

Gardaí said they will not be releasing the results for operational reasons.

The bodies of Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley were discovered in their home in Newcastle, Co Dublin.

A book of condolences was opened in Newcastle earlier today.

Update - 5.30pm: A book of condolences has been opened in Newcastle, Co Dublin for the three McGinley children found whose bodies were found at their home in the town on Friday evening.

Locals have been paying their respects at St Finian's Church, where mass was said for the children this morning.

A woman in her forties who was found at the scene is still being treated at at Tallaght Hospital.

The scene where two boys and a girl were found in a house at Parsons Court in Newcastle Village,northwest of Rathcoole last night.. Pic Stephen Colllins/Collins Photos.

Earlier: A woman in her 40s remains in hospital where she is being treated following the discovery of the bodies of three young children in Dublin on Friday.

Their bodies were found at around 7.45pm Friday night, when gardaí responded to a call at Parson’s Court in Newcastle.

Around 150 people, including many of the children's classmates, turned out for a special mass at St Finian's Church in Newcastle yesterday.

Gardaí have said they are liaising with the South Dublin Children and Young People's Service Committee to "ensure tailored and appropriate supports" are made available to children and families.