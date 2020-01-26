News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Post mortem examinations on McGinley children found dead in Dublin complete

Conor, Darragh, and Carla pictured with their dad, Andrew McGinley. Photo provided by Andrew McGinley/An Garda Síochána
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 10:15 PM

Update - 10.15pm: The post mortem examinations on the three children whose bodies were found on Friday have been completed.

Gardaí said they will not be releasing the results for operational reasons.

The bodies of Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley were discovered in their home in Newcastle, Co Dublin.

A book of condolences was opened in Newcastle earlier today.

The scene where two boys and a girl were found in a house at Parsons Court in Newcastle Village,northwest of Rathcoole last night.. Pic Stephen Colllins/Collins Photos.
The scene where two boys and a girl were found in a house at Parsons Court in Newcastle Village,northwest of Rathcoole last night.. Pic Stephen Colllins/Collins Photos.

Around 150 people, including many of the children's classmates, turned out for a special mass at St Finian's Church in Newcastle yesterday.

A book of condolences also opens today in the church.

Gardaí have said they are liaising with the South Dublin Children and Young People's Service Committee to "ensure tailored and appropriate supports" are made available to children and families.

