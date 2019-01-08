NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Post-mortem due on remains of what is believed to have been a woman in Wexford

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 06:35 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A post-mortem is due to be carried out later on human remains found in Co. Wexford.

It is believed they may be those of a woman.

A woman out walking her dog discovered the skeletal remains in a ditch in Ballyandrew near Ferns yesterday morning.

It is not known how long the body had been there, but it is now thought it is that of a woman.

The Assistant State Pathologist is due to examine the scene this morning before the post-mortem takes place.

Gardaí are hoping the results will determine the course of their investigation and whether the woman's death was tragic or if a crime has been committed.


KEYWORDS

CrimeWexfordskeletal

More in this Section

John Gilligan to go to UK Supreme Court in bid to be released from custody

Poignant scenes as Donegal mother-of-two Jasmine McMonagle buried alongside beloved grandmother

Economist defends position as tweet on planned abortion in Drogheda described by Minister as 'pretty darn despicable'

'My baby could have been killed': Stone thrown through bus window showers Dublin toddler with glass


Lifestyle

Golden Globes style: Saoirse Ronan is Queen of Frocks

William Hartnell a Doctor for his time

Financial planning is a must-do task this year

Enjoy some enchanted theatre-filled evenings

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »