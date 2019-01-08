Post-mortem due on remains of what is believed to have been a woman in Wexford

A post-mortem is due to be carried out later on human remains found in Co. Wexford.

It is believed they may be those of a woman.

A woman out walking her dog discovered the skeletal remains in a ditch in Ballyandrew near Ferns yesterday morning.

It is not known how long the body had been there, but it is now thought it is that of a woman.

The Assistant State Pathologist is due to examine the scene this morning before the post-mortem takes place.

Gardaí are hoping the results will determine the course of their investigation and whether the woman's death was tragic or if a crime has been committed.