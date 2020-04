A post mortem will take place later on the body of a woman found in South Dublin.

Gardaí say the outcome will determine the course of their investigation.

The body of the woman in her 50s was found at a house in the Balure Lane area of Killiney in South Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí say the circumstances around the woman's death are unknown.

The scene in Killiney has been preserved to allow a technical examination take place.

The post mortem will take place on the woman's body later.