Post-mortem due on body of woman found at home

A post-mortem examination is to be held after a woman was found dead in her Dublin home.

The woman, named locally as 57-year-old Jean Eagers, died in her home at Willow Wood in the Hartstown area of Blanchardstown on Sunday morning.

A 60-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested in connection with the death of Ms Eagers.

The suspect has been detained at Blanchardstown garda station.

Gardai attended the property at around 11.30am and found the woman with serious injuries.

It is understood that a number of weapons, including a samurai sword and a meat cleaver, were recovered from the scene and are being examined by gardai.

Emergency services treated her, but she was declared dead at the scene.

The woman’s body was taken to the City Morgue where a post-mortem examination is being carried out by the Deputy State Pathologist Dr Kathleen Han.

The scene was examined by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Green party councillor Daniel Whooley said people living in the area have been left “shocked” by the incident.

He said: “This is not something we would ever expect to happen in this area. Everyone is shocked by her death and the manner in which she died.

“The community cannot believe that the woman died in her home like that. My thoughts are with her family at this moment.”