Post-mortem due on body of man found in Dublin

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - 06:59 AM

A post-mortem is due to take place today on the body of a man found dead at a house on Dublin's Navan Road.

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding his death.

They are awaiting forensic results to determine the course of their inquiry.

The body was discovered at around 9.30am yesterday at a house on Hampton Square.

Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who was in the area from 7am to 7.40am yesterday or anyone who has any information that might assist their investigation.

