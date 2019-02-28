NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Post mortem confirms no foul play in Cork death

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 08:29 AM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

A post mortem has confirmed there was no foul play involved in the death of a man at his home on the southside of Cork city earlier this week.

Gardaí at the scene. Photos: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Gardai say they will now prepare a file for the coroner’s court in relation to the death of the man, named locally as married father of three, Thomas Byrd, 57.

The alarm was raised around midnight on Monday when Mr Byrd, who lived on Avenue de Rennes in Mahon, collapsed and later died near the top of the stairs in his terraced home.

READ MORE: Man dies after being hit by car in Westmeath

Emergency services were alerted and paramedics treated him at the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

It’s understood that Mr Byrd, who had a range of underlying health issues, had suffered extensive bruising to his body after falling at home after he returned from socialising locally on Sunday night.

Given the nature of the bruising and his death just 24-hours later, gardai requested a state post mortem as a precaution.

It has confirmed that this was a case of sudden death.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be made in due course.

Irish Examiner

