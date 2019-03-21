Post-mortem completed on body of man, 40s, who died in Co Laois

A post-mortem has been completed this evening on the body of a man in his 40s who died in Co Laois yesterday.

Gardaí were called to a rural farmhouse in Wolfhill yesterday afternoon where a suspected domestic incident was taking place.

It is believed a gun was produced and at least one shot was fired.

No one else was in the house at the time and Gardaí did not fire any shots.

Gardaí said they are "investigating all the circumstances" surrounding the man's death and are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) was notified due to the nature of the incident.

Dr Linda Mulligan from the Office of the State Pathologist at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise carried out the post-mortem.

Gardaí say their investigation continues into "all the circumstances of the death".