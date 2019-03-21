NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Post-mortem completed on body of man, 40s, who died in Co Laois

The scene of the incident at a house in Wolfhill, Co Laois yesterday. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 07:58 PM

A post-mortem has been completed this evening on the body of a man in his 40s who died in Co Laois yesterday.

Gardaí were called to a rural farmhouse in Wolfhill yesterday afternoon where a suspected domestic incident was taking place.

It is believed a gun was produced and at least one shot was fired.

No one else was in the house at the time and Gardaí did not fire any shots.

Gardaí said they are "investigating all the circumstances" surrounding the man's death and are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

[readmore][/readmore]

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) was notified due to the nature of the incident.

Dr Linda Mulligan from the Office of the State Pathologist at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise carried out the post-mortem.

Gardaí say their investigation continues into "all the circumstances of the death".

More on this topic

Gardaí in training for public-order policing

Gardaí investigating death of man, 40s, in Co Laois

Gardaí undertake public order training to respond to drug-related violence

Gardaí appeal for information after cash-in-transit robbery in Drogheda

KEYWORDS

GardaiWolfhillLaois

More in this Section

Ireland's birth rate falling but is third highest in EU

Dublin Port head defends decision to cut number of cruise ships

One in five school staff assaulted once a week in Northern Ireland

Ireland will have highest university fees in Europe post-Brexit, according to student union


Lifestyle

Ready for the big final? We go behind the scenes on Dancing with Stars

Skinny jeans: The trend that refuses to die

Reaching out: How volunteering can boost your health and happiness

Making babies: What men can do to boost their fertility

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »