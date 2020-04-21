Possible relief for prepaid ticket holders as NTA engages with public transport bodies

Customers left out of pocket on prepaid transport tickets could be set for some relief in the near future.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is understood to be engaging with transport providers, including Bus Éireann, Dublin Bus and Irish Rail, regarding the status of monthly or annual travel tickets which are now not being used due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Many customers have paid for travel tickets, either on a monthly or annual basis, including those on the Taxsaver scheme, and are now unable to use them due to the virus.

It is understood the matter is considered somewhat of a priority for the NTA and it hopes to be in a position to announce a solution soon.

A spokesperson for the NTA said, "NTA is very aware of the current situation regarding Taxsaver tickets and is actively working with operators and other stakeholders to identify the most efficient and effective range of solutions for customers. We expect to be in a position to outline solutions for those customers in the near future."

What these solutions entail remains to be seen but Fianna Fáil TD Cormac Devlin has previously called for the validity of tickets to be extended beyond their current expiry dates.

Meanwhile, the NTA "continues to review with transport operators all options to mitigate risk to staff and customers".

The body was responding to calls from the National Bus & Rail Union (NBRU) to adopt a "cashless" public transport system, similar to that which is in place in London.

The move would protect staff and customers, eliminate the handling of money and reduce the level of interaction between people on public transport, NBRU secretary Dermot O'Leary said.

The Green Party, meanwhile, has called for the introduction of free fares for frontline staff during the crisis.

The party's transport spokesperson Joe O'Brien said eliminating fares would protect frontline workers and transport staff.

"I think the sensible option is to suspend fares for Bus Éireann services during the crisis. This will help to keep drivers safe," he said.