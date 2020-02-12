Possible orange weather warnings as Storm Dennis heads towards Ireland

There could be further status orange weather warnings on the way as Storm Dennis heads towards Ireland.

Met Éireann says we are in for wet and windy weather from Friday with the worst of the conditions on Sunday.

Forecaster Siobhan Ryan says the storm is expected to bring very unsettled weather.

"At the moment, I would anticipate warnings coming into effect across Ireland.

"It is hard to say just how high the warnings will be but certainly there will be yellows out and possibly some orange in play.

"Really the peak winds will be during Sunday and right throughout there will be sustained winds.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m The national forecast and the national outlook for the coming days can be found here.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/Mi9ayqXON4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 12, 2020

"So another very windy episode on the way later this week and possibly into the beginning of next week too."

Currently, Met Éireann are forecasting a very wet and very windy start to Saturday as Storm Dennis makes its way to Ireland.

There will be rain in all areas with the west getting the heaviest.

Another band of heavy rain will come in on Saturday night accompanied by strong to gale force winds.

Sunday looks to be wet and windy once again with showers turning wintry over high ground.

The west coasts will experience gales to strong gales.

The unsettled weather will continue into next week with Monday and Tuesday remaining wet and windy.

The fourth named storm of the 2019-20 season, Dennis arrives just days after Storm Ciara left thousands of households without power.